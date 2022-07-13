DATAPREV releases CONSULTATION for the payment of EMERGENCY AID; see who receives

The Dataprev website is still available for consultations from the Emergency Aid, but now access is through the Gov.br account. At the moment, retroactive installments are being passed on to single parents who are single-parent households.

The amounts are being paid as a complement to the simple installments (R$ 600) granted between April and August 2020 to this public. Solo fathers would have the same right as single mothers to receive the double quota of R$1,200.

Considering this ‘inequality’, the Federal Government is providing the remaining resources with the aim that single parents are not disadvantaged. To find out if you are entitled to the values, just make a query with the Dataprev portal.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

Those who meet the following requirements can receive the values:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

be registered in CadUnique until April 2, 2020;

until April 2, 2020; Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a single share from the Emergency Aid ;

; Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

What is the value of the retroactive installment of Emergency Aid?

The new transfers consider only the first five installments granted by the program between April and August 2020. Thus, the single father can receive an amount of up to R$ 3 thousand, depending on the period in which he started receiving the benefit. See the proportions below:

Whoever received the five installments wins: R$ 3 thousand;

Those who started receiving the benefit in May earn: R$ 2,400;

Those who started receiving the benefit in June earn: R$ 1,800;

Those who started receiving the benefit in July earn: R$ 1,200;

Whoever received only in the month of August wins: R$ 600.

Emergency Aid consultation remains open at Dataprev

To check if you have already received or will have the installment of the Emergency Aidit will be necessary to access the Dataprev website through the Gov.br account and follow the following steps:

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

Finally, consultations can also be made by phone, by calling 111, Caixa Econômica Federal.