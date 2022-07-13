Davi kisses Isadora after regaining her trust in Beyond the Illusion

David (Rafael Vitti) will finally have a moment of happiness in his life after going through so much suffering involving love and even the revelation of his true identity by his eternal rival, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita). In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionthe magician will be able to enjoy his victory when he manages to regain the trust of isadora (Larissa Manoela) and she kisses him as proof of her love.

Everything happens when Davi manages to discover that Iolanda was having an affair with Joaquim by following the two to a place where they set up a secret meeting, causing the magician to immediately tell Isadora about what he saw. Of course, the young woman would not believe such a statement, especially coming from someone who had lied to her for months, but something tells her that he might be right and decides to accompany him to the place and time of the meeting.

Isadora discovers Joaquim’s betrayal. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It is at this moment that Isadora and Davi catch the couple of crooks kissing everyone’s secrets, making Violeta’s daughter (Malu Galli) furious at having been betrayed, but at the same time happy to be able to trust the magician once again. , giving her a kiss that was long awaited by spectators.

Now that Isadora knows her husband’s true character, she says with all the letters that she will separate from him at all costs, but she will still face a very big battle for that, because Joaquim will do everything to prevent the young woman from getting what she wants. would you like.