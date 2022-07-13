Deer Supermoon: Biggest Moon of the Year This Wednesday

The Supermoon of Deer will be seen in the sky across Brazil this Wednesday (13), from 5:42 pm, approximately the same time as the sun sets, until 7:49 am on Thursday (14), by Brasília time. .

According to Rodolfo Langhi, coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista), a supermoon happens when the Moon is in its full phase at the same time it reaches the shortest distance from the Earth.

“Over its approximately 27-day orbit around the Earth, the Moon changes phases every day. A full Moon can occur at any time within this period, but when the Moon is full near lunar perigee, the closest point to Earth, we give the astronomical name of ‘Full Moon of Perigee’, popularly known as supermoon”, explains the expert.





According to the astronomer, this is because the lunar orbit is not perfectly circular, but rather slightly oval, tracing a path called an ellipse. Thus, the distance from the Moon to Earth varies between 406,700 km and 356,500 km, and, during this trajectory, it can be farther from the planet – which we call apogee –, or closer to Earth, which it’s perigee.

“The Moon is closer to Earth, so the disk of the Moon that we see in the sky appears to get slightly larger to us. The Full Moon is also a little brighter. All this because it’s closer to us. It’s like you bring a ball closer to your face and then move it away. It will appear to get bigger and then smaller in size.”

Langhi also comments that the Moon has received several different names based on the culture of each country, local customs and the time of year. Some names become more famous and well-known than others, such as “Moon of the Deer”, which was attributed to the Moon, as reported by an old American almanac called “The Old Farmer’s Almanac”, because the deer’s antlers ended up grow in July in the United States.





To see this Wednesday’s phenomenon you don’t need any specific equipment, just look at the Moon with the naked eye. But, the astronomer’s tip is, if you have a binoculars or telescope at home, it’s worth pointing at it and risking some beautiful photos with your cell phone camera in the eyepiece lens of the instruments.

It is the second time in the year that a phenomenon of this type occurs, after the strawberry supermoon in the last month.





Other phenomena in July

Also in the month of July, four conjunctions will occur involving the Moon and some planets in the Solar System. According to Professor Carlos Fernando Jung, researcher and owner of the Heller & Jung Space Observatory, a conjunction is a moment in which two or more space bodies are visible to the observer.

“The conjunctions most appreciated by people occur between the Moon and the planets Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter or Saturn. Of course, the planets don’t approach the Moon in space. But because of their orbits the planets and the Moon seem to be close together in space. heaven for observers on Earth,” explains Jung.





On July 15th, the Moon-Saturn conjunction will occur. Thus, Saturn will be the first planet that we will be able to visualize close to the Moon. The expert points out that the conjunction can be seen at 20:20, when the Moon will be shining with a magnitude, that is, a brightness of -12.7, and Saturn with a magnitude of 0.4. The phenomenon can also be observed with the naked eye, just looking in the east direction, where the Sun rises.

On July 21, the Moon-Mars conjunction takes place, which can be seen at 3:47 am, and which will also include Jupiter. The observation sequence will be Jupiter, Moon and Mars, observed in the same way as Moon-Saturn, to the east, without the use of equipment.

The Moon-Venus conjunction will happen on July 26th and the only possibility to see it will be at 7 am, also to the east. However, the Sun will be rising and will hinder the observation, according to Jung.

On July 29, we will have the last conjunction of the month, the Moon-Mercury, which will be equally affected because it will occur at 10 am, when the Moon will be visibly close to the Sun. According to Jung, Mercury, which already has low magnitude, that is, little brightness, and can hardly be seen.



