Discovery of exoplanets turns 30 years old; origin is still unknown

Pulsar PSR B1257+12, home to the first exoplanets discovered, back in 1992 – (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The first exoplanets were discovered 30 years ago, in 1992, orbiting a pulsar called PSR B1257+12. Pulsars are neutron stars with such an intense magnetic field, capable of transforming rotational energy into electromagnetic energy. The inhospitable birth conditions of pulsars make the formation of exoplanets rare and still poorly understood. Research conducted by the Jodrell Bank Observatory found that less than 0.5% of all known pulsars could host Earth-mass planets.

A team of astronomers from the University of Manchester has researched planets orbiting pulsars, with masses up to 100 times that of Earth. The study showed that the shape of exoplanet orbits is predominantly elliptical, while planets located in the Solar System orbit in almost circular paths. “This indicates that the formation process for pulsar planet systems is very different from traditional stellar planet systems,” the research statement reads.

Regarding pulsars, the researchers say that the formation of planets in conditions similar to those of the Solar System is unlikely, and it is common to find exotic celestial bodies, composed mainly of diamond. After 30 years of discovery, it is estimated that more than 5,000 exoplanets have already been detected.

According to Iuliana Niu, a PhD student at the University of Manchester, pulsars produce signals that “sweep” across the Earth as they spin, similar to a cosmic lighthouse. “Exactly 30 years ago, the first extrasolar planets were discovered around a pulsar, but we still need to understand how these planets can form and survive in such extreme conditions. Figuring out how common they are and what they look like is a challenge. crucial step towards that”, he said.