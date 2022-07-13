Discreet, Renata Alves admits to the world with whom she lives a relationship: Evidence

+Sônia Abram spares no words to criticize Joelma after the singer detracts from the fan: “Perua desbotada”

Renata Alves, lives life discreetly, but does not fail to show her love

Renata Alves is one of the great presenters of Brazilian journalism, having been one of the great contributors to journalism at Record for a long time, she gains more and more followers and fans throughout Brazil.

Known as Repórter Simpatia and running Hoje em Dia for a long time, Renata Alves does not leave her private life very exposed.

But, it’s no mystery to anyone and the artist doesn’t even try to hide that since 2003 she’s been in the purest love with Diego Gonzaga, a marriage that goes into its 20 years of existence.

To show her fans the love that Renata Alves has for Diego, the journalist decided to publish a click beyond romantic on social networks.

On instagram, Renata Alves posted a sequence of photos of the two lovebirds in unique moments lived by the couple, always with the best smiles on their faces.

In the caption, the journalist highlighted the moments lived with him: “With you in any season. With you sharing dreams, and conquering! In the biggest tests and challenges! With you, ALWAYS! I love you @diegogonzaga”.

CHAMPION COUPLE

Renata Alves also left the record in one of the photos from the time when together they won the Power Couple Special.

As much as many people may not know, Renata Alves and Diego Gonzaga ventured into Power Couple, in 2021 Record promoted a special edition at the end of the year of the reality show that is an audience success.

In the final, Renata and Diego got more than 93% of the votes, winning over Mc Koringa and Manoela Alcântara, winning the most famous reality couple in Brazil.