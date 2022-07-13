Dividends of R$ 8 thousand reais per month with FIIs: learn about influencer Carol Dias’s strategy for investing

From assistant stage of the extinct program Panic on TV to the world of investments, Carol Dias’ professional life has undergone a major transformation in the last ten years. For now, today’s digital influencer has nothing to complain about. In addition to success on social media, the former model has also reaped rewards as an investor. Just from dividends from real estate funds, she receives monthly almost R$ 8 thousand reais.

With almost seven million followers – 6.6 million on Instagram alone – Carol was the guest of this Tuesday’s edition (13) of the League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

in the best style skin in the game – who risks her own skin –, the influencer told details of her trajectory as an investor and the relationship she has with real estate funds, which can also be checked on social networks.

In this month of JUNE I received from my real estate funds: HGLG11: BRL 2,805.00

DEVA11: BRL 1,360.00

MXRF11: BRL 990.00

XPLG11: BRL 828.00

KNRI11: BRL 602.00

XPML11: BRL 590.00

HFOF11: BRL 450.00

VRTA11: BRL 290 The more shares of FIIs + income = Financial Freedom! Want to learn? — CAROL DIAS (@Riquezaemdias) July 1, 2022

“Real estate is for passive income”, remembers Carol. “Almost R$8,000 is a handsome salary, especially if we compare it to the reality of most Brazilians”, says the financial educator, who is also a financial educator about gains from FIIs, a product that offers investors extra monthly income exempt from income tax. .

Carol Dias’ strategy for real estate funds

Real estate funds currently represent 25% of Carol Dias’ investment portfolio, who started building the portfolio ten years ago, shortly before leaving her TV job.

“During this period, I selected the real estate funds that made sense to me”, says Carol, remembering that each investor has a profile and, therefore, what is good for her is not necessarily suitable for other people.

“Many people copy the wallet and this is not recommended”, he warns. “Investors need to know how to study funds”, she recommends.

Carol says she has a habit of reinvesting dividends received. Often, she reveals, in the same FIIs that paid the income, creating a snowball effect.

She also says that she follows the news and relevant facts related to the real estate funds that make up her portfolio, in addition to carrying out a portfolio rebalancing every three months.

“I defined that I want to have, for example, 5% of each fund in my portfolio. If I notice that one of them is cheaper and now represents a smaller share in the portfolio, I will probably buy more shares in this FII”, explains Carol.

The influencer does not monitor quotes daily to avoid acting more with emotion than reason, harming the investment strategy initially outlined.

Financial freedom achieved

At the League of FIIsCarol also revealed that she has already achieved one of the main goals of investors: financial independence (or freedom).

“Today I can, yes, pay my expenses with the income from my patrimony”, reveals Carol. “It’s not that I’m a billionaire, but I’m very balanced with my expenses,” she explains.

According to her, more important than being financially independent is having the freedom to do the things you really want in life.

But for those who think that everything was flowers and profits in the influencer’s investor journey, she warns that, like everyone else, she also made mistakes before reaching a level of success.

“In the beginning, I put a good part of the wealth accumulated until then in a bad private pension plan”, he says. “I did not evaluate the quality of the plan and put a good part of my resources in one place”.

Upon revealing the episode on social media, she says she realized that many people identified with the wrong decision and, from there, she was more willing to help other investors. “We learn a lot from our mistakes”, ponders Carol.

Carol Dias entrepreneur

Behind her participation in social networks, Carol is responsible for a holding company that manages the Irmãos Dias podcast, which she presents with her brother André Dias, as well as a YouTube channel and a financial education course, both called Richness in Dias.

Last year, she released the book Towards Wealthwhich has sold more than 100,000 copies, according to her, and crowned the work of the former model.

Check out more tips from Carol Dias in yesterday’s edition of Liga de FIIs. Produced by InfoMoney, the program airs every Tuesday at 7pm on InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

