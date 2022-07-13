Do I lose the FGTS fine when making the extraordinary withdrawal?

The extraordinary withdrawal of up to one thousand reais from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) was a relief for millions of Brazilians. However, there is a group of workers who prefer not to use the money at the moment. Some even for fear of ending up losing the FGTS fine in cases of dismissal. Is the risk real?

More than 42 million Brazilians can withdraw the amounts in question, but it is important to remember that citizens are not obliged to withdraw and use the money, if they do not see the need at the moment. On December 15th, all untouched amounts will be returned to the account with adjustments and without any loss to the worker.

FGTS fine

With the extraordinary withdrawal, the professional can withdraw the balance that becomes available without changing the termination fine. It refers to 40% of all deposits made by the employer throughout the employment contract.

This means that the final amount of the fine is not related to the balance available in the FGTS account. In this way, the worker can choose whether or not to withdraw the extraordinary benefit without changing the fine in question.

The calendar started on April 20 of that year and followed the month of birth of the worker. According to Caixa Econômica, the amounts are not available for withdrawal. blocked in the FGTS account as a guarantee for credit operations in anticipation of the birthday withdrawal.

Payment for the 42 million Brazilians ended on June 15 for those born in December. The extraordinary withdrawal is released at once, with a maximum value of up to one thousand reais.

The amount available to each worker has already been credited in the Digital Social Savings Account. To check the value, just access the FGTS application or the internet banking from the box. In addition to these options, there is also face-to-face service at any Caixa branch.