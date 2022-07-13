Doctor arrested after rape is accused of medical malpractice; woman was in a coma

Rio de Janeiro – Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested after being caught raping a pregnant woman in the delivery room, is already a defendant in a lawsuit where he is accused of medical malpractice. According to the G1, he is a defendant next to the Mario Lioni Hospital, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, and three other professionals.
In the process, Giovanni Quintella is named as one of the professionals who erred in the diagnosis of a woman who ended up losing her big toe and spent 23 days in a coma. The doctor never presented a defense that appears in the case file. The patient also seeks compensation for compensation for moral damages.
The case took place in July 2018. The patient sought care at the Mario Lioni Hospital with symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, dizziness, delirium, chills and difficulty breathing.
The first diagnosis of a physician on duty was a urinary tract infection. According to information from G1, the nursing team alerted the doctor about the need for additional tests, but they were discarded by the professional.
The patient ended up returning to the hospital where she was treated by Giovanni. According to the lawsuit, the anesthetist reaffirmed the diagnosis of infection and said that the patient’s physique was fine, and that she would be anxious.
As the condition worsened, the woman began to experience severe headaches, back pain and coughing up blood. She consulted with a third professional at the hospital, a cardiologist, already with severe symptoms.
The woman needed to be taken to Irajá Hospital, in the north of Rio, where it was discovered that she had H1N1 (swine flu). In addition to the flu, he was contacted with severe pneumonia, in which only 25% of his lungs were functioning. She was in a coma for 23 days, due to a thrombosis due to lack of blood flow.
The woman ended up losing her right thumb as a result of complications. She also ended up having the nerve in her right knee affected and her Achilles tendon needed to be reconstructed. In addition to hair loss, muscular dystrophy and old memory loss.
The patient’s lawyers filed a medical error claim against the three professionals and the hospital.
