Doctor arrested for raping patient is harassed as he arrives in prison

Rio de Janeiro – The arrival of the anesthesiologist Giovanne Quintella, 31, caused a stir at the Bangu 8 prison, in the Gericinó Complex, West Zone of Rio on Tuesday night (7/12). The doctor was transferred hours after undergoing a custody hearing, which determined preventive detention.

The anesthesiologist arrested after raping a sedated patient during a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense do Rio, was not well received in Bangu 8 and made the jail shake. Prisoners shook the bars, cursed and booed the doctor, as a form of protest, according to the metropolises.

Giovanni’s arrival took place around 9 pm at the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, where prisoners with higher education are kept. Even so, the anesthesiologist will have to be alone in the cell located in gallery F.

Even after the hustle of arrival, the dawn was quiet in the prison. This Wednesday morning (7/13), Giovanni had breakfast, bread and butter and coffee with milk. The six-meter cell where the doctor is was the same one that Roberto Jefferson, a former federal deputy, passed through.

The anesthesiologist remained silent the entire time in front of the criminal police officers and was not seen crying at any time.

The investigations conducted by delegate Barbara Lomba, from the Women’s Police Station of São João de Meriti, believe that Giovanni had abused at least six women.

The doctor was filmed by a nurse putting the penis in the mouth of a pregnant patient, sedated and during the cesarean, next to work colleagues, last Sunday (10/7).

During the custody hearing that decided on preventive detention for the next 90 days, Judge Rachel Assad stressed that not even the presence of other people in the room was able to prevent the abuse:

“The seriousness of the conduct is extremely accentuated. Such was the daring and intention of the custodian to satisfy lasciviousness, who practiced the conduct inside the hospital, with the presence of the entire medical team, in the midst of a surgical procedure”, he argues.

