Doctor Strange 2 Has “Dark Truth” About Earth-838

Writer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron granted an interview to Empire Magazine and commented on the creation of Earth-838, describing it as a “police state” where the heroes’ reaction to Thanos made them a threat to the people they intended to protect.

In fact, Earth-838 is so close to a nightmare that it is possible for the people of this world to see Scarlet Witch as a hero for her actions.‎

‎”The funny thing about Memory Lane is… my secret history is that it became a bit of a police state. You can see, everyone is dressed evenly. I always thought, ‘Okay, why does this Memory Lane thing exist?’ I don’t think you can hear this in the film, but there are dialogues like, ‘Warning: Any memory of crimes committed may be admissible in a court of law…’

“Memory Lane is really the state’s attempt to denounce you to admit a crime you committed. That’s my dark secret about Memory Lane.‎”

