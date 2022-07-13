Does registration in CadÚnico guarantee extra payment of Emergency Aid?

Federal Government will make extra payment of Emergency Aid to a specific group. Understand if those enrolled in CadÚnico are entitled

Recently, the Federal Government authorized an extra portion of emergency aid for a specific group, composed of single parents and heads of families who are registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadUnique).

The payment was named Retroactive Emergency Aid and will not be an extension of Emergency Aid, which ended in October last year.

The Ministry of Citizenship will carry out a check on the beneficiaries’ registry, to verify if they really support the family entirely on their own or if they have at least one child under the age of 18.

Being registered in CadÚnico is one of the requirements to receive Retroactive Emergency Aid. It is worth mentioning that the payment will only be made to men who received Emergency Aid in 2020, but who did not withdraw the first five installments of the benefit between April and August 2020, in the amount of BRL 600.

Requirements to receive Retroactive Emergency Aid

The requirements to be met to receive Retroactive Emergency Aid are:

Have received at least one of the five installments distributed between April and August 2020;

Being a male head of a single parent family;

Prove that you do not have a spouse or partner;

Caring for children or children under the age of 18 alone;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020.

How to consult Emergency Aid in 2022

See, below, the step-by-step guide to check if you will receive Retroactive Emergency Aid.

Enter the Emergency Aid Consultation portal; Click on option “Log in with Gov.Br“; Log in to your Gov.Br account, if it’s your first time, you need to register; You will now have access to the benefit consultation panel.

The consultation can also be carried out by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

