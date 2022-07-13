Dollar rises to R$5,439 with votes

The commercial dollar today advanced 1.27% and closed at R$ 5,439. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), was almost stable, with an appreciation of 0.06%, at 98,271.21 points.

The dollar’s rise comes amid market attention to two votes today in Brazil: the 2023 LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which was passed in Congress, and the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) on Auxílios, with the expectation of being decided later today in the Chamber.

The proposal was approved by a committee in the House last Thursday and will now be analyzed in plenary. The text has already passed the Senate on June 30. The text establishes a state of emergency to expand and create new social assistance. The cost of the package, which will be outside the spending ceiling, reaches R$ 41.2 billion and will be valid until December 31 this year.

The PEC is of interest to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election this year, and wants to regain popularity among groups that may benefit from the proposal.

Internationally, investors still fear a global recession and seek safety, betting on the dollar — the real is considered a risky currency. The mood is one of caution, even more so after the euro was quoted below the dollar, which had not happened for 20 years.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Recession fears hit the stock market

The Ibovespa faced a day with commodity stocks among the main lows, as fears about global growth and possible recession persist.

According to Bradesco’s economics team, the challenging outlook for the economic scenario weighed heavily on the markets.

“Concerns about global growth in the quarters ahead have generally pushed the equity and commodity markets into the negative field,” they said in a report sent to clients.

They added that investors also monitor the evolution of the Covid-19 outbreaks in China, which have led to the extension or resumption of social distancing measures, as well as the behavior of inflation in the world.

*With Reuters