Donatela discovers that Halley is her son who was kidnapped, they get emotional and join forces to end Flora.

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) had his son kidnapped when he was still a baby. Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura)wanting to get revenge on the dondoca, took the boy – baptized as Matheus – and abandoned the child with Cilene (Elizângela). However, in the next chapters, the protagonist will finally discover that Matheus and Halley (Cauã Reymond) are the same person and that he is her son.

At first, Donatela will find out about the fact when she reads a letter written by Cilene. Zé Bob (Carmo dalla Vecchia), by the way, will be responsible for making the correspondence reach Donatela’s hands. She will keep it a secret, but will try to stay friends with Halley until they create intimacy.

Later on, the character of Cauã Reymond will also discover that Donatela is his mother. Then, the two will unite to fight the evils of Flora (Patrícia Pillar), who by then will be infiltrated in Gonçalo’s (Mauro Mendonça) house.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.