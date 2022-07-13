“Dorival liked him”; Medalhão decided to leave Flamengo to earn BRL 800,000 in a new club

ninth place of the Brazilian championship with 21 points, Flamengo comes from three wins and two defeats in the last five matches played, and is nine points behind the leader palm trees. The Rubro-Negra board is looking for reformulation and already has the arrival of important reinforcements, such as: Scallion and Arturo Vidal. But the team from Rio de Janeiro doesn’t only live by hiring, which will lose good names in this transfer window.

the steering wheel William Arão is finalizing negotiations to leave the Flamengo by the team led by Jorge Jesus, the Fenerbahce, from Turkey. According to information from the journalist Venê Casagrandethe player will receive around 1.7 million euros, close to BRL 9.3 million at the current quote. which corresponds to almost BRL 800 thousand monthly.

Dorival liked him, but understood the board’s decision to negotiate the defender. Aaron comes from a wear and tear situation with the crowd red-black, where it became the target of major criticism. The steering wheel had a contract with the Dearest until the end of 2023, but the proposed 3 million euros of Fenerbahcewhich will be paid in three equal installments, ended up seducing Fla’s leaders.

In view of this, the athlete terminated the contract with the Flamengo and still this week should settle with the club Turkish. “More details of the contract of Arão, now ex-Flamengo, with Fenerbahçe: The Turkish team will pay the steering wheel a salary of € 1.7 million (net) per year. In the second year of the contract, if he plays in at least 50% of the games, the option to extend the contract is mandatory.”, wrote Venê Casagrande on the official account of the ‘twitter‘.