Dutch detective says he recovered relic of Christ’s blood

It was 10:30 pm on a Friday when Arthur Brand received the package he had been waiting for days. The doorbell rang and when the door opened, there was no one. At his feet, a cardboard box awaited him.

When he opened it, he found one of the most sacred artifacts stolen from the Catholic Church, preserved for a thousand years in the abbey of Fecamp, in northern France: the relic of the “Most Precious Blood of Christ”.

“My heart was beating fast,” the art detective told AFP in an interview about the recovery of the lost treasure, which must be handed over to Dutch law enforcement, which received a request from France to investigate the thief’s identity and authenticity. of the object.

Brand is called the “Indiana Jones of the art world” for recovering stolen artwork, including the bronze “Hitler’s Horses” statues, a painting by Picasso and a ring that once belonged to Oscar Wilde.

At 52, he is one of the most famous art detectives in the world, recognized by thieves and law enforcement alike for his unprecedented access to the criminal trade in stolen art.

But getting the “Precious Blood of Christ” relic was a special experience for him. “As a Catholic, this is the closest you can get to Jesus and the Holy Grail,” he commented. “It was a religious experience.”

Commotion

When he opened the box, he was pleased to find the relic intact.

The golden reliquary, about 30 cm high and adorned with inlaid precious stones, images of Christ on the cross and other saints, contains two metal vessels that, according to the faithful, contain drops of Jesus’ blood collected during the crucifixion.

The relic has been an object of worship for Catholic pilgrims for over a thousand years. It was in the Abbey of Fecamp, in Normandy, until the dawn of June 2, when it was stolen, two weeks before the annual celebrations of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.

“It was a huge shock that this famous piece, this legendary piece, was stolen,” Brand said from his home where he keeps the relic.

The reliquary conserves two metal vessels that, according to the faithful, contain drops of Jesus’ blood collected during the crucifixion. Image: RAMON VAN FLYMEN/AFP

But the reliquary wasn’t the only item in the cardboard box left on Brand’s door that July night. There were also several copper liturgical plates, images of saints and a decorated chalice, which were also stolen from the abbey in June.

Brand showed the reliquary to AFP, which was unable to verify its authenticity or that of the other recovered objects, which have not yet been examined by police or experts. The Abbey also did not comment.

“After the investigation, our findings and the relic will be handed over to the French police,” said Dennis Janus, a spokesman for the Dutch police.

But Brand does not doubt its authenticity. “I have no doubt that it is true. Religious objects are almost impossible to forge,” she assured.

Curse

Brand said his involvement in the case began shortly after the robbery, when he received a message from an anonymous person claiming to have the goods stolen.

“This person wrote to me on behalf of another, in whose house the relic was kept,” Brand said. “Having the relic, the blood of Christ, stolen in your home is a curse. When they realized what it was, that it couldn’t be sold, they knew they had to get rid of it,” he explained.

Brand showed AFP a message in Dutch in which the person asks to send him the stolen item because it would be too risky to return it to the abbey.

They told him that the object would be taken to his house, without date or time. “I was practically a prisoner in my own house for a week. I couldn’t get out,” she laughed. The objects finally appeared, handed over anonymously.

He believes they took him because “it would be too dangerous to involve the police”. “These people know my reputation. The most important thing is to give it back to the Church. We hope it stays there for another thousand years,” Brand said.