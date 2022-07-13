Electoral PEC: See who voted against the proposal in the 1st round in the Chamber

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), suspended on the night of this Tuesday 12 the session of analysis of the Electoral PEC, to create temporary benefits and serve as an attempt to give survival to the campaign of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ) to re-election.

The decision was announced after the House approved the proposal in the first round with 393 votes in favor and 14 against. The suspension, justified Lira, is due to technical problems in the remote voting system. The continuation of the session should take place this Wednesday the 13th.

At the beginning of the voting, instabilities brought down the Chamber’s website, the transmission of the session via YouTube and the voting in the Infoleg system, used by deputies. Only the electronic voting panel, without internet connection, remained on the air.

Check out the list of the 14 deputies to vote against the Electoral PEC in the first round: