ES investigates two new suspected cases of monkeypox

Monkeypox virus particle; illness usually starts with flu-like symptoms. Credit: Science Photo Library

The State Health Department (Sesa) is investigating two new suspected cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in Espírito Santo. The information was released this Tuesday (12), at a press conference with the secretary of health, Nésio Fernandes, and the undersecretary Luiz Carlos Reblin.

According to the information provided, the cases under investigation are people aged between 30 and 49 who have been in São Paulo. Exams carried out at the State Central Laboratory (Lacen-ES) ruled out other diseases with similar symptoms, such as measles and syphilis.

“People who traveled to São Paulo and showed symptoms (of monkeypox) looked for the network. The tests have already been carried out at Lacen and materials are already in Rio de Janeiro. inform a deadline for the result to be published.

In addition to these two currently investigated cases, three have already been ruled out in Espírito Santo, which continues without confirmation of the disease.

According to information from Agência Brasil, the total number of people infected with Monkeypox reached 219 in the country, with 158 cases in São Paulo alone.

FIRST INVESTIGATION IN ES STARTED A MONTH AGO

Since then, within a month, two other cases have been investigated. Both were in adult men with a history of international travel, but testing ruled out Monkeypox. As reported on Tuesday (12), two more cases are under investigation.

DISEASE IS NOT NEW: SYMPTOMS AND TRANSMISSION

Despite making the news recently, monkeypox was discovered in the 1950s, after two outbreaks in colonies of monkeys, which were kept for research. The first human case was recorded in the 1970s, in Congo, an African country.

According to information released by the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms usually last between two and three weeks, consisting of: fever, headache, muscle aches and rash, usually on the face, palms and soles. of the feet.

In general, there are two main variants of the disease. The most serious of them, known as the “Congo strain”, can reach 10% mortality. The other, popularly called the “West African strain”, has a much lower case fatality rate, close to 1%.

This video may interest you