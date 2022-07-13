Euro falls below parity against the dollar for the first time in two decades | Economy

The euro fell below par against the dollar on Wednesday (13) for the first time in nearly two decades, according to the Reuters news agency. The drop below par came after the announcement of more strong US inflation data.

The possibility that the Federal Reserve (US BC) will raise interest rates and the growing concern about the increasing risks of recession in the euro zone continue to put pressure on the single currency.

The euro traded as low as $0.998, down 0.4% on the day, its lowest level since December 2002.

According to Reuters, the single currency has lost more than 10% so far this year against a rising dollar.

Consumer inflation in the United States picked up in June as gasoline and food prices remained high, resulting in the highest annual rate in 40-1/2 years and consolidating expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at the end of this month.

In the 12 months through June, consumer prices jumped 9.1% from 8.6% in May. This was the biggest advance since November 1981.

Consumer prices are rising amid problems in global supply chains and massive government fiscal stimulus introduced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing war in Ukraine, which has caused a spike in global food and fuel prices, has exacerbated the situation.

On Tuesday (12), the euro reached parity with the dollar for the first time since 2002, the year in which the European currency began to circulate.

The devaluation of the European currency against the US currency has been accentuated by concerns that an energy crisis will send Europe into a recession. At the same time, the US currency continues to appreciate on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.