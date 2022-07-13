Even (EVEN3), Lavvi (LAVV3), Miter (MTRE3) and Melnick (MELK3) release operational previews and more news

This Wednesday’s corporate news (13) highlights the release of operational data from construction companies and developers, such as Lavvi (LAVV3), Melnick (MELK3), Even (EVEN3) and more companies.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), in turn, announced that it will advise potential buyers of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucária (UEGA) on the submission of non-binding proposals.

Finally, CCR (CCRO3) asked the CVM to register a secondary public offering for the distribution of up to 700 thousand debentures.

Check out more highlights:

The oil company informed that it will advise potential buyers of its 18.8% stake in UEG Araucária (UEGA) on the submission of non-binding proposals.

“Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information about the company in question, as well as instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for the preparation and submission of non-binding proposals,” says the Petrobras statement.

UEGA is a partnership between the Copel Group and Petrobras, consisting of a natural gas generation plant (combined cycle, with two gas turbines and a steam turbine), located in Araucária (PR), close to the Bolivia- Brazil (GASBOL). It started operations in 2002 and has a total installed capacity of 484 MW.

The construction company’s net sales were R$ 450 million in the second quarter, 12% less than in the same period last year.

“The highlight of the period was the commercial performance of launches, with Verdant accounting for 56% of this total and Green View accounting for 21%,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s sales on offer (VSO) rose in relation to the first quarter, to 36%, but suffered a decrease in comparison with the second quarter of last year (which registered a VSO of 59%).

Lavvi also reported that it launched R$628 million between April and June this year.

Melnick (MELK3) launched two projects in the second quarter of 2022, with a potential general sales value (PSV) of R$ 112.3 million, if only the company’s participation in the projects is added, according to the operational preview. The amount is 58% lower than that recorded in the first quarter, of R$ 267.3 million.

Net sales with the participation of Melnick grew 148% compared to the same period last year and totaled R$ 286 million.

Even (EVEN3) recorded R$608 million in general sales value (PSV) in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 126% compared to the same period in 2021, according to an operational preview.

In the second quarter, there was a 35% growth in net sales, totaling R$ 479 million. The consolidated sales velocity index (VSO) was 15%.

Miter (MTRE3) released an operational preview of the second quarter and accumulates a 26.4% increase in net sales in the first half, compared to the same period in 2021, totaling R$343 million.

Launches fell by 32.2% — R$241 million in the second quarter, as the company did not launch in the first three months of this year. Compared to the second quarter of last year, there was an increase of 1.8% in the PSV of new projects.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

The energy injected by Neoenergia’s distributors grew 0.8% to 18,822 GWh in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year. In the first half of 2022, the increase was 0.37%, in the annual comparison.

The number is the sum of energy injection by distributors in the company’s concession areas – Neoenergia Coelba (BA), Neoenergia Pernambuco (PE), Neoenergia Cosern (PE), Neoenergia Elektro (SP and MS) and Neoenergia Brasília (DF).

Wind generation more than doubled (+123.77%) to 917 GWh in the period. The generation of hydraulic energy rose 9.76%, to 3,167 GWh.

clear

Claro Telecom recorded total net revenue of R$10.6 billion in the second quarter, up 7.6% year-on-year. According to the company, excluding the effects of the acquisition of Oi (OIBR3; OIBR4), total net revenue was R$10.3 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 4.4 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Excluding the effects of the acquisition of Oi, Ebitda was R$ 4.2 billion.

The company’s management approved the extraordinary tariff reviews (RTE) for Energisa Borborema (EBO) and Energisa Sergipe (ESE).

“These two tariff reviews use PIS/Cofins tax credits to reduce customers’ current tariff by 5.26% at EBO and 4.47% at ESE. The measure is possible due to the favorable court decision obtained by the concessionaires to reduce the calculation basis of the two taxes “, says the company’s statement.

Agricultural SLC (SLCE3)

SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) concluded a share buyback program. During the program, 2 million common shares were acquired, representing 0.94% of the company’s capital stock. “The repurchased shares aim to maximize the generation of value for the shareholder”, explains the company.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial informed that its indirect subsidiary CSA assumes this Wednesday the sanitation services of Amapá.

The concession marks the company’s entry into the sanitation sector and, according to the company, represents an important step in the group’s growth strategy in the infrastructure sector.

Eneva (ENEV3) carried out the 8th issue of simple debentures in the amount of R$ 2.04 billion.

CCR (CCRO3) asked the CVM to register a secondary public offering for the distribution of up to 700 thousand debentures of the 2nd series of the 16th issue of the company and owned by Banco BTG Pactual, Banco Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco, Banco Safra, Banco Santander Brasil and Santander Hermes Fixed Income Fund Incentive for Investment in Infrastructure.

As it is an entirely secondary public offering, it will be carried out exclusively by the Selling Debenture Holders and there will be no need for any corporate approval by the company, which is not carrying out any new issuance, sale or distribution of debentures and/or new securities.

Funds managed by Verde Asset Management now hold 5.03% of the company’s capital stock, equivalent to 18.75 million Light common shares.

“The aforementioned increase reflects only investment strategy and no agreement or contract was entered into to regulate the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the company”, says the statement filed this Tuesday (12), after the closing of the trading session, at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Light also informed that Verde does not intend to change the composition of the company’s control or administrative structure and may assess the possibility of exercising the right to elect a fiscal or management member.

