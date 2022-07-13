Even with lower results, FII pays record dividends

Properties

The real estate fund ‌‌CSHG‌ ‌Logistics‌ ‌FII‌ ‌(HGLG11)‌ ‌communicated‌ to the market ‌this‌ Monday‌ (11) that its results were lower in June. Even so, dividends for the month were records, using the half-year earnings reserve.

With a total revenue of BRL 23.5 million – equivalent to BRL 1.00 per share – the HGLG11 result was R$ 20.6 million (or R$ 0.88 per share). With the receipt of the third installment from the sale of the land in Extrema-MG, the fund had an additional result of approximately R$2.5 million (or R$0.11 per share).

However, remarkably, the dividends from HGLG11 were R$3.30 per share. As the manager points out, this amount is three times the current recurring income of the fund, resulting in 98.4% of the result earned in the semester. Check out:

THE HGLG11 manager recalls that the fund has a policy of linearity in earnings, with the objective of generating greater predictability in payments.

For this month, the distribution reached a higher level, close to 100%. The manager explains that in the current scenario it is more appropriate to distribute resources to investors, “so that they can individually decide their best allocation, whether as reinvestment, reserve or any other destination”, she highlights.

asset expenses

The fund also had important expenses with the CONE G4 asset. The purchase agreement provided that if the property was 80% leased (currently 86% occupied), the fund would pay a premium to the seller.

Since the leasable area of ​​the asset already represents 86% of physical occupancy, with an average rent of R$ 54.00/m² higher than the target defined with the seller, of R$ 45.00/m², HGLG11 agreed to pay of the prize.

In return for the anticipation, the seller must remunerate the fund, when the rent is less than 80% of the financial occupation of CONE G04, at an annual rate equivalent to 10% calculated on the sum of the amounts spent by the fund for the acquisition of the asset, in the total amount of R$ 45.5 million.

Therefore, the monthly amount owed by the seller to the FII HGLG11 will be BRL 363 million, equivalent to BRL 0.02 per share.

Changes to the HGLG11 Portfolio

During the month of June, there were some occupancy changes in the portfolio that increased the physical vacancy from HGLG11 to 7.8%.

The manager pointed out that there are two processes under study in the asset HGLG Washington Luiz. If implemented, these processes end up with the entire vacant area of ​​the condominium. Both companies seek refrigerated and frozen storage spaces.

In Cone G06, tenants announced the return of some modules, so that the shed will have 2 modules available, which are already under advanced discussion for lease by a new occupant.

Finally, the management team is very active in the commercialization process of HGLG Itupeva, a property that is still in the final stage of construction and with almost 90% of the works completed. There are some advanced negotiations, with real lease possibilities coming soon.

O CSHG Logistics FII is engaged in the exploration of real estate projects primarily geared towards logistical and industrial operations, through the acquisition of land for construction or the acquisition of properties under construction or ready, for subsequent sale, lease or lease.

Finally, the HGLG11 has R$ 3.9 billion in average net worth over the last 12 months and has approximately 314,356 shareholders. The book value of its share is R$ 146.59, and its management fee ranges from 0.75% to 0.95% pa over shareholders’ equity.