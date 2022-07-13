“Everyone has already put on a horn, people!”

The actress revealed during an interview on her podcast alongside Gio Ewbank

Fe Paes Leme admits to having betrayed ex-boyfriend with famous singer during Angelica's wedding
the presenter Angelica was the most recent guest of the “who can, can”, podcast hosted by Gio Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. On the occasion, the blonde spoke about her career, life and the relationship with the also presenter, Luciano Huck.

But who shook with new information was Fe Paes Leme herself, in a certain matter, while they were talking about Angélica’s marriage, the actress revealed that she had lived an affair with Rogério Flausino, lead singer of Jota Questduring the party after the ceremony.

I got engaged, but I was the one who took your wedding bouquet! The wedding of Angélica and Luciano Huck stopped the country and among those 1500 guests, I was, in my early 20s, just arrived in Rio de Janeiro. And there’s another thing: I took the bouquet and Rogério Flausino at your wedding”, revealed the presenter.

Angelica then stated that she already knew about the situation even on her wedding day, saying that the actress was very young at the time. The chat continued and Fe revealed that at the time she was in a relationship that was not going very well: “I think it was almost over, but that’s it, everyone here must have been a horn and everyone has already put on a horn, people!”.

