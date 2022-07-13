Everything you need to know about the Elvis actor

Find out more about the personal life and career of Elvis Presley’s interpreter!
The actor Austin Butler has been talking about in recent months and it’s no wonder: he is responsible for living the rock icon Elvis Presley in Elvisdirector’s new film Baz Luhrmann. The feature arrives in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (14) and promises to continue being successful among the public here.
For you to get in the mood for the film and learn more about the star who gave life to the singer, we have gathered here everything you need to know about Austin Butler’s personal life and career!
How old is Austin Butler?
Austin Butler was born in California (USA), on the day August 17, 1991. This means that the actor has 30 years and soon he will be 31.
How tall is Austin Butler?
For those who love to know the height of their favorite actors and personalities, Butler has 1.83 m.
Austin Butler once dated Vanessa Hudgens
One of Butler’s longest relationships was with the actress. Vanessa Hudgenswho is well known for having interpreted the Gabriella in High School Musical. The two met in 2005but they only started dating in 2011.
From there, Butler and Hudgens began a long-term relationship, but it ended in January 2019. 2020.
Who is Austin Butler currently dating?
Nowadays, Austin Butler is dating the model Kaia Gerberdaughter of the iconic Cindy Crawford. the actor is 10 years older than her.
The first signs of the relationship date back to december 2021 and, since then, the couple has already made some public appearances this year as in Met Gala and not Cannes Film Festival.
He has appeared in Disney Channel series
The beginning of Butler’s career was full of participation in famous series of the Disney Channel. His debut in front of the cameras, for example, was in Hannah Montanagreat classic of the channel where he appeared in two episodes as different characters.
Austin also showed up in Wizards of Waverly Place. In the series starring Selena Gomezthe actor lived Georgea boy for whom Alex falls in love in episode 10 of season three.
Another channel production in which Butler participated was Jonahthe program starring the Jonas Brothers.
He’s also been in Ned’s School Survival Handbook
Austin’s early career didn’t just rely on Disney Channel series. One of his first opportunities in the industry was in the program Ned’s school Survival Manualgives Nickelodeon. In it, the actor lived the character Zippy Brewsteralthough he was not credited for the participation.
Austin Butler has already done Zoey 101
One Nickelodeon show where Austin Butler gained even more prominence was on Zoey 101. In the series, which follows the life of teenager Zoey at a boarding school, he played the character James Garrett.
Austin Butler has appeared on iCarly
Continuing his history of appearances in teen series, Butler has also participated in Icarly. The episode in question was entitled iLike Jake (I like Jakein free translation), where he interprets Jake Crandalla boy who Sam try to join with carly.
He’s been in a Quentin Tarantino movie
After making some appearances in television series throughout his career, Butler had the opportunity to participate in a film by none other, none other than the renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
The film in question was Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodthe director’s most recent production, released in 2019. His character in the movie was Tex Watsonone of the members of the sect of Charles Manson.
Austin Butler will be in Dune: Part 2
Directed by acclaimed Denis Villeneuvescience fiction Dune was a big hit with the public in 2021which soon guaranteed the confirmation of its sequel, which will be titled Dune: Part 2.
And, after so much speculation and searching, Austin Butler is finally confirmed to play the character. Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. in the books of Frank Herbertwhich inspire the films, the figure is one of the great antagonists of the journey of Paul Atreides.
Austin Butler is on social media?
If you are interested in following Austin Butler on social media, the actor uses the username @austinbutler at the Instagram and not twitter.