Evo Morales proposes nationalization of lithium for Latin America to be a world power

Abhishek Pratap 34 seconds ago News Comments Off on Evo Morales proposes nationalization of lithium for Latin America to be a world power 0 Views

The former Bolivian president said that the United States “is in decline” in the region “and if it survives it is thanks to the wars it provokes”




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

GeoGuessr game brings together Google Maps and geography fanatics – 07/12/2022 – Mercado

An indistinct stretch of road bordered by trees, in a Google Maps Street View image, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved