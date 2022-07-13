Evo Morales proposes nationalization of lithium for Latin America to be a world power

The former Bolivian president said that the United States “is in decline” in the region “and if it survives it is thanks to the wars it provokes”

support the 247

ICL

NRA – Former Bolivian President Evo Morales proposed this Monday (11) that countries in the region with lithium reserves directly control the exploitation of this natural resource, as this would make them “powers in the world”.

“The West does not want us to add value to our natural resources. If we industrialize lithium in the hands of the people under the administration of the state, we can be powers in the world in something,” he said at a conference in Argentina.

Referring to the need to implement an industrial economic model, he said that Bolivia proposes “the industrialization of lithium” so that the result of this development benefits society.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“In my experience, capitalism, imperialism, does not want competition, does not accept that there is another economic model better than the models implemented by neoliberalism, and especially in the matter of the industrialization of lithium”, warned the indigenous leader. This is now in our hands.”

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, the former president encouraged Latin American countries to promote the “domestic market” to export to “strategic allies under competitiveness agreements”, and gave as an example “China, Russia, Indonesia and India”, because in these nations ” there are the 40% of the population that inhabits the planet”.

“The United States is in decline, it is bad economically, politically and if it survives it is thanks to the wars it provokes,” he added.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Last October, during a meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Morales linked the control of lithium to its overthrow in 2019. “We decided, as a State, to industrialize lithium. and here comes the coup d’etat. US congressmen recognize that the coup d’etat was due to lithium”, he assured.

Lithium in the region

Lithium deposits in Latin America are concentrated in six countries – Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico and Brazil – that hold more than 67% of the world’s resources of the metal, indicated the Panorama report of lithium in Latin America, published by Centro Latin American Strategic Plan for Geopolitics (Celag).

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Bolivia is the richest country in lithium with 21 million tons in reserves, followed by Argentina with 18.3 million and Chile with 9.6 million, according to data from the US Geological Survey. In turn, Bolivia is the only country that has control of the entire production chain, although the Mexican government intends to do the same and the Chilean government has expressed its intention to move in the same direction.

Despite the abundance that Bolivia has, Chile is the best-positioned country in the region in terms of lithium production and is second in the world with 22%, behind Australia and followed by China. Brazil has a smaller share of global production, reaching 2.3%.

Finally, Peru and Mexico are lagging behind their neighbors, as the resource is still unexplored. Likewise, in both countries production is more complex, as it requires special treatment to separate other products, such as clay and uranium.

As demand for lithium increases globally, global markets are looking to Latin America. Lithium is a key element for technological products and for the energy transition to renewable energies, and Latin American governments are designing strategies to promote the development of this new opportunity for the region.

According to the International Energy Agency, 71% of the demand for so-called “gold” or “white oil” is destined for the production of batteries and will increase 42 times by 2040 along with the production of electric vehicles to mitigate dependence on fossil fuels.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING