Ex-Vasco becomes physical trainer, trains Alex Teixeira and guarantees: “Body of a boy” | vasco

+ After 12 years away, see how Alex Teixeira returns

Edu and Alex lived together for almost a decade at Vasco da Gama, from promises from the base to the professional team. At 33, he is a year older than the striker, who has always played one category above. The friendship continues to this day: last month, when he was in Rio de Janeiro after terminating his contract with Besiktas, Alex called his friend to keep in shape.

1 of 4 Alex Teixeira, likely Vasco reinforcement, and Edu Pina training together — Photo: Reproduction Alex Teixeira, likely reinforcement of Vasco, and Edu Pina training together — Photo: Reproduction

+ See the classification of Série B of the Brasileirão

They trained together for a week and a half (see video below). Alex Teixeira’s last official game was two months ago, on May 21, when he entered the end of the second half of the tie between Besiktas and Konyaspor. Edu Pina guarantees that this in no way interferes with his friend’s physical shape.

– Alex has always been differentiated at the base. He is an athlete who needs no comments, he has always been differentiated in the individual part, in terms of quality. He’s a guy who has resources, always had – commented Edu Pina to ge.

– He turned 32, but he has the body of a 26, 27 year old boy. He’s a guy that God has blessed physically. This will be the biggest and best investment that Vasco will make in an athlete in recent years – he believes.

Edu Pina started studying Physical Education at the end of his career, in 2018, the year he worked for Prudentópolis (Paraná) and Marília. As a physical trainer, he came to work at Vasco’s base, but continued to serve his fellow players. His Instagram profile is full of training videos with Alan Kardec, Philippe Coutinho, Souza, among other athletes.

Between 2020 and 2021, he had already trained with Alex Teixeira, who at the time had just left Jiangsu Suning, from China – months later he would agree with Besiktas. Alex trained for about a month with his friend in Rio de Janeiro.

– My relationship with Alex, with Souza, Coutinho is really friends, we built a very beautiful friendship from the base. We lived together for a long time, then each went their separate ways. Alex and I have always kept in touch, our families, wives, children are friends. Now on vacation he returned to Brazil, we took advantage of the fact that I was also in Brazil renewing my visa and worked together for a week and a half – explained the former left-back.

– He’s a guy with a different physique. He is disciplined, dedicated, regulated in his life. In sleep, in training. I believe that at Vasco there are qualified professionals to leave the boy in the shell. It’s hard to say (how long you can debut), it’s a lot of club protocol, but I believe it won’t be long, no. Soon Alex will be on the field giving Vasco joy – he assured.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 4 Edu Pina (right) next to Carlos Alberto in a training session with Vasco in 2009 — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG Edu Pina (right) next to Carlos Alberto in a training session with Vasco in 2009 — Photo: Disclosure / CRVG

+ Read more news from Vasco

At the invitation of a fellow physiotherapist, Edu Pina now works at a recovery and fitness center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He is following from afar the news of Alex Teixeira’s return to the club that revealed him. And cheering a lot: “God willing, he will give our Vascão a lot of joy”.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!