Family that owns Hapvida donates BRL 3 million to PT, MDB and PSDB

The Koren de Lima family, owner of the Hapvida health plan, donated around R$3 million to the PT, MDB and PSDB in 2022. The data, passed on by the parties to the Electoral Justice, are available on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) website. , and refer to January to April of this year.

To the Workers’ Party, four family members donated R$ 312,500.00 each. The amount deposited by Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, founder of Hapvida, and by his children, Jorge and Cândido Júnior, and Ana Christina, totaled BRL 1,250,000.00.

Electoral legislation prohibits direct donations from companies to parties or candidates. But entrepreneurs can make donations as individuals.

The same amount destined for the PT was sent by them to the MDB. The PSDB received a total of R$ 500,000.00. Each family member donated R$ 125,000.00 to toucan coffers.

Hapvida is the largest health plan in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil. wanted by UOLthe company did not comment on the donations made by the controllers as they were a personal donation and had no relationship with the group.

With the creation of the group, the family solidified itself as one of the richest in Brazil. In June this year, Candido Koren de Lima Junior and Jorge Koren de Lima, sons of founder Candido Koren de Lima, had their fortunes reassessed by Forbes as less than US$ 1 billion (about R$ 5 billion).

The loss of part of the family fortune is part of a downward movement since last year, when the group retreated 33.3% (to R$ 7 billion). This year’s internal and external scenario took other billionaires out of the Forbes ranking due to the drop in shares, as was the case of businesswoman Luiza Trajano, from Magazine Luiza.

Covid’s CPI

In April 2021, Hapvida was fined by the MPCE (Public Ministry of Ceará) in R$ 468,33.00 for imposing contracted doctors to prescribe the so-called “covid kit” to patients diagnosed with the disease. Decon (State Consumer Protection and Defense Program) explained that the practice hurts the doctor-patient relationship, professional autonomy guaranteed by the Code of Medical Ethics, and the CDC (Code of Consumer Protection).

In September of the same year, a survey by Repórter Brasil based on internal health plan documents showed that the prescription occurred even after chloroquine manufacturers had released notes not recommending the drug for covid, and six months after the WHO had declared the ineffectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. Hapvida bought more than 1 million boxes of chloroquine in March.

The survey showed that 3.6 million boxes of the medicines that make up the kit were purchased between March 2020 and May 2021, with 2.3 million boxes of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, and 1.3 million boxes of ivermectin. The data is contained in an internal document sent by the operator to the Covid CPI.

The operator was included in the investigations of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, but the final report did not have any representative of the company indicted.