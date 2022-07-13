Family updates health status of mother and daughter hit by fire in Brusque

In the early hours of July 2, the Ramos family’s house in Brusque was hit by a fire and left mother and daughter in serious condition. Both were hospitalized in the ICU, mother Andreza at Hospital Azambuja and daughter Kamilly Vitória at Hospital Infantil Joana de Gusmão, in Florianópolis. According to the family, the two showed improvement after ten days.

Daughter

Kamilly Vitória, only 1 year and 3 months old, had 11% of her body affected by the fire, with her face and hands being the most affected parts. She needed to be transferred to Florianópolis, where there is an ICU for burn victims.

This Tuesday, the 12th, Kamilly opened her eyes and is awake. According to the aunt, the child was in an induced coma and this was the first time the little girl had opened her eyes since the fire.

She is accompanied by her father, Hariel de Mello Ramos, in the capital of Santa Catarina.

Mother

Andreza, 27, also improves, but remains in an induced coma. She had 80% of her body burned and cleaning and dressing change still need to be done inside the operating room. The process is painful and, according to the family, it is for this reason that she remains sedated.

The doctor in charge of the case informed Andreza’s sister that she is recovering very well. He highlighted that she is less swollen, that her blood pressure is good and that her organs are in excellent working order.

This Monday, 11, doctors identified that the patient has pneumonia. As informed by the sister, the disease is being treated and stabilized. The medical team will still assess whether it will be possible to perform a tracheostomy, a procedure that facilitates the arrival of air to the lungs, as the region where it is performed was greatly affected by the fire.

Raffle

In addition to the costs of the house destroyed by the fire, the family expects expenses for the treatment of both after leaving the hospital. It was for this reason that friends and family came up with ways to raise money for the family.

Among the actions is the “SOLIDARY PIX Raffle” created by Djennifer Santos de Andrade, who is a friend of Andreza. She created a WhatsApp group and 50 numbers were made available to compete for cash prizes.

There are five possibilities to be awarded. The first prize is worth BRL 1,000, the second is worth BRL 300, the third is worth BRL 150, the fourth is worth BRL 100 and the fifth and final prize is worth BRL 50. Each ‘ticket’ costs R$ 35 and to purchase just enter the groupchoose the number and send the deposit slip.