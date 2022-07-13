Famous actress of Escolinha da Globo, dies at 67

The day dawned sad for comedy fans. That’s because, the famous actress of Professor Raimundo’s School gives Globe, Nadia Carvalho, died this Monday (11), at the age of 67. The voice actress was known thanks to the role of Santinha Pureza in the humorous attraction of the carioca station and for voicing the character Edna Moda in the films of the Os Incríveis franchise.

As you can imagine, the news took admirers by surprise and many could not help but register their feelings. “It didn’t get the recognition it deserved,” lamented Nizo Neto, the famous actress’ ex-husband.

For those who don’t know, the tragic information was released on social media by professional colleague Marco Ribeiro. “Owner of a refined, intelligent humor. Sensitive actress, kind to colleagues. A sweet person. That was Nadia! She certainly left her mark on the Brazilian dubbing”, declared the voice actor.

The famous actress of the Escola do Professor Raimundo da Globo, Nádia Carvalho (Photo: Reproduction)
Nizo Neto, actor and son of Chico Anysio (1931-2012), also used social media to declare himself to Nádia Carvalho. “She was my companion for six years. We live a lot together. A great actress, outstanding comedian. I am very sad”, he said about the former Globo contractor.

It is also worth mentioning that in addition to Edna, Nádia dubbed outstanding characters such as the Nanny in the films and series The Muppets, Sid’s grandmother in Ice Age 4 (2012) and Aunt Vivian, in A Nutshell (1990-1996). ). The comedian was also the Brazilian voice of actresses such as Diane Keaton, Whoopi Goldberg, Queen Latifah and Melissa McCarthy in films and series.

