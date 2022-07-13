Fan mistreated by Joelma forgives the singer and reveals backstage fight | Cíntia Lima column

In an interview with Balanço Geral, from Record, this Tuesday (12) the fan mistreated by the singer Joelma in a show held in Osasco (SP) last Saturday, declares that he forgives the singer and also reveals that there was a lot of fight behind the scenes of the show.

“No one knows what was behind, behind the scenes, the fights they were having before. There was a fight with the show’s producer, the contractor, with Joelma’s advice, I was having an argument there, when Joelma comes back and asks ‘what?’. I appealed to my fan love and asked for the photo and video, but as I was having all this confusion, I think that’s why she was stressed and came that way.”

The fan continues and explains what he felt at the time and the reason for his forgiveness. “I was super upset, I was really upset. At the time, I was in shock, I thought about it and understood her side a little too”.

Last Saturday, Joelma refused to take a picture with a fan from Goiás who had traveled for 14 hours to the show in Osasco. The video of the moment was published on social media and shown exclusively by Fábia Oliveira’s column here at Em Off and from then on, the singer began to be criticized a lot.

Continues after advertising

The singer’s advice spoke on SBT’s Fofocalizando program, confessed to being sorry and revealed that she intends to meet the boy again.