Fans are shocked to discover that the band talks about politics Rolling Stone

After Rage Against the Machine’s comeback show, fans said: ‘They were better when they left politics out’

After the show’s comeback Rage Against the Machine last Saturday, 9, in Wisconsin, United States, fans began to criticize the band for the messages related to the end of the law Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion in the country, shown on the big screen. In the text it said:

“(…) Forced birth in a country where maternal mortality is two to three times higher for black women than for white women. Forced birth in a country where armed violence is the main cause of death among children and adolescents. Abort the Supreme Court.”

Fans upset by the message took to Twitter to criticize the group.

There’s nothing worse than paying to see a show and get a lecture on the band’s political beliefs.”

On Facebook, one of the users claimed that the band had “joined the sealing group”, while another wrote that “they really were better when they left politics out”. (via TMDQA)

When the band didn’t talk about politics

Rage Against the Machine was formed in 1991 in Los Angeles by Zack de la Rocha (vocal), Tim Commerford (bass), and guitarist Tom Morello.

Inspired by the Mexican heritage and the xenophobia experienced by the members, the group was born with protest lyrics, its members often participate in political protests and other activism. O Rage Against the Machine even uses the symbol of Zapatista Army of National Liberation, a Mexican guerrilla group formed by indigenous people. The band does not want to hide its political positions, as de la Rocha explains in quote:

“I am interested in spreading these ideas through art, because music has the power to cross borders, break military sieges and establish real dialogues.”

Tom Morello: Justice for Marielle

In 2018, the guitarist Tom Morello did two free shows in Brazil. In the presentations, Morello played 13 songs. At one point during the concert in Porto Alegre, the musician raised his guitar to reveal the phrase “Justice for Marielle”referring to the murder of the Rio de Janeiro councilor, at the time only six months old.

Return

the tour Public Announcement Tour, which should have started in March 2020, but ended up postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, marks the group’s return to the stage. The band still passes through Chicago before leaving for Europe. In all, there will be 16 presentations between this year and next.