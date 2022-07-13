Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift – Where is the interpreter of the character DK in the film?

One of the most memorable characters from the movie “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift” was Takashibetter known as DK. He confronts Sean for the first time when he realizes that the newcomer to Tokyo is talking to his girlfriend Neela.

Both challenge each other to a race and the inexperienced Gaijin (Foreigner) loses due to lack of experience in Drift. Takashi’s uncle is part of the Yakuza. After discovering that Han has been stealing from him, he has DK confront him, starting a race against time.

The character was played by the actor Brian Tee. The star was born on March 15, 1977 and is currently 45 years old. He was a naturalized American after moving his family to California.

Despite his notable role in the film, Brian is actually famous for currently playing the doctor Dr. Ethan Choi in the NBC series called “Chicago Med”. He was also cast in the web series “Mortal Kombat: Legacy” and in the films “Jurassic World”, “The Wolverine” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”.

Tee is married to actress Mirelly Taylor and has a daughter named Skyler Tee. She was born in 2015 and is currently 7 years old. The star also has an official profile on Instaram where he posts photos and videos about his latest projects.