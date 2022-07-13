Fernanda Paes Leme betrayed her boyfriend with Rogério Flausino

In another episode of her podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, alongside Giovanna Ewbank, Fernanda Paes Leme said that she had an affair with singer Rogério Flausino during the wedding of Angélica and Luciano Huck, in 2004. At the time, the actress I was dating.

“You talked about your 18 years of marriage. I got engaged, but I was the one who took the bouquet for your wedding! Angélica and Luciano Huck’s wedding stopped the country and among those 1500 guests, I was in my 20s years, just arrived in Rio de Janeiro. I took it and a part of the bouquet went to Ju Knust. Soon after she (Juliana) lived with someone, she got married. And there’s another thing: I took the bouquet and Rogério Flausino in his wedding,” said the presenter.

Angelica then stated that she already knew about the situation. “I didn’t want to say that, because I thought we couldn’t talk. You’re young. Rogério Flausino was singing at the wedding and had a dressing room, then they arrived and said: ‘You won’t believe it, FePa is taking Rogério Flausino in the middle of the dressing room’. And I said: ‘Sure?!’, in the middle of the wedding I already knew everything”.

The conversation about the ceremony continued and Paes Leme said that, at the time, he was in a relationship that was not going very well. “I blew my videocast. My girlfriend, huh?! At the time of your wedding! I think it was almost over, but that’s it, everyone here must have been cuckold and everyone has already put a horn on, people!” , commented, still. Even with the revelation, FePa preferred to preserve the ex-boyfriend’s identity.

Finally, the actress sent a message to her fiance, Victor Sampaio. “No, here we talk everything. I only catch people at their peak. Baby, we’re engaged, but it’s in the past.”