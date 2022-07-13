Fernanda Paes Leme recalls Gagliasso’s departure: ‘I suffered a lot’

Friends Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank recalled in an interview with “PocCast” the period when the blonde was jealous of the friendship between the former and her husband, Bruno Gagliasso. Gio admitted that he came to sabotage their relationship for not knowing how to deal with that feeling.

“I was very insecure, and I started to push her away from Bruno because of my insecurity. Bruno, who always loved Fernanda more than anything, also started to pull away, because he knew it was bad for me”, confessed Titi’s mother, Bless and Zyan.

“And my hurt was never hers, because she wasn’t my friend. My hurt was his, because he was my friend and didn’t support my friendship. That made me feel bad, upset”, added Fernanda.

The final straw came when Gio forced Bruno to ‘uninvite’ Fernanda to be godmother at their wedding. The actress was so upset that she made a point of not attending the ceremony.

“At the time, I was dating Thiago Martins, with whom I ended up breaking up. Soon after, it was the moment of my breakup with Bruno. So I lost [ao mesmo tempo] my boyfriend, my best friend and my gang, who hung out with me. I suffered a lot”, recalled Fernanda.

“Bruno and I also suffered. Bruno loves and has always loved Fernanda. I was sad to be doing that with Bruno, to see him suffering, but at the same time I suffered. Bruno and I had several clashes”, confessed Gio .