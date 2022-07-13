Fiat Cronos Precision CVT 2023: find out what the new version of the sedan will look like – 07/11/2022

Leader among the compact sedans in June, the Fiat Cronos will have visual and mechanical novelties in the 2023 line. CVT. The debut of the renewed line will be until August, the unit of the photos is already a production version.

The Fiat Cronos Precision CVT 2023 will be the top-of-the-line option of the sedan and will be sold only with the CVT exchange, which will still be offered in the Drive version – which will also have the option of a five-speed manual.

What has changed?

Unlike the 2023 Fiat Argo shown here in March, the 2023 Cronos’ visual change will be restricted to the new front grille and Pulse steering wheel inside. The grid keeps the elements with honeycomb mesh and receives two horizontal bars, which depending on the version can be chromed or in matte color.

The change pack also includes new wheels for the Cronos 1.3 Precision CVT 2023 and also for the Drive version and new hubcaps for the Access versions.

Returning to the Cronos Precision CVT 2023, the sedan will have seats covered in synthetic material in brown and the seats should be the same as the Pulse.

The 1.3 Firefly Cronos 2023 engine will have the same calibration as the Pulse and the current sedan line. There are 98 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and torque of 13.2 kgfm at 4,250 rpm with gasoline and 108 hp at 6,250 rpm and 13.7 kgfm of torque at 4,000 rpm with gasoline in the tank. This engine can be linked to five-speed manual and automatic CVT transmissions that simulate seven virtual gears.

In addition to the CVT gearbox, the other mechanical novelty of the Argentine sedan will be the arrival of two versions with the 1.0 Firefly engine. A 1.0-litre version will have air conditioning, power steering, AM/FM radio, front power windows, power locks and the obligatory ABS brakes with EBD and dual airbags. The top of the line with the 1.0 engine will be the Drive, which will add a multimedia center, rear electric windows, traction and stability controls, among other standard items.

Fiat Cronos 2023 will have no changes to the rear and will keep the same lines as its debut in 2018 Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

It is not yet confirmed whether the sidebags, previously available only for the 1.8 E.torQ versions, will be standard from the Drive versions or if they will be optional for the entire line. What is certain is that the side bags will be available for the 1.0 and 1.3 options.

versions

The Fiat Cronos 2023 will initially be sold in versions 1.0, 1.0 Drive, 1.3, 1.3 Drive, 1.3 Drive CVT and 1.3 Precision CVT.

