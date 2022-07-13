Final opens MCU for the arrival of important group

[Atenção: artigo contém spoilers do finale de Ms. Marvel]

Since the merger between disney and Foxin 2019, assiduous fans of superhero movies are waiting for a mention of mutants in the MCU. And although Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) from another reality has appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessstayed with Ms. Marvel the function of officially introducing them to the shared universe — more specifically to the last episode of the season, entitled “A Normal”.

A week after the intense clash with the Department of Damage Control, when Kamran (Rish Shah) was already safe in Karachi, Pakistan, and everyone’s life was starting to return to normal, Kamala (Iman Vellani), Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) came together one last time. That’s because the young genius is packed for Caltech and will leave both of them in New Jersey, even taking the Clandestino’s car. Before they go out in search of a shawarma, repeating the snack from the first big fight of the Avengers, the heroine’s best friend reveals a discovery: there is something different in the teenager’s genes, a “mutation” that she doesn’t share with anyone else in her family. .

Kamala couldn’t care less and goes so far as to say “whatever it is, it will just be another label”but there is nothing banal in the novelty, nor in the choice of the term “mutation”. It is, after all, the most objective mention of the X-Men made here, and points out that, perhaps, Kamala is the MCU’s first mutant — perhaps because, in theory, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is a mutant, something that was never worked on in the productions of marvel studios so far, but that can be “corrected” depending on the directions of phases 4 and 5. And so that no one would have doubts about what Ms. Marvel wanted to suggest there, the theme song of X-Men 97′ — even credited at the end of the episode — leaves no room for doubt.

This is a surprising revelation, though, not only because of the approach to the introduction of mutants — and therefore names like Wolverine, Cyclops, and Mystique — but also because it makes a substantial change to the origins of mutantkind. Ms. Marvel. That’s because, in the comics, it’s established that Kamala is part of an Inhuman bloodline, not a mutant.

However, this change is more than an attempt to adapt the new characters to the directions the MCU calendar is taking. It’s a kind of historical reparation, because the Inhumans gained stage in the comics when Marvel decided to boycott the X-Men in response to Fox’s films in the 2000s, when the publisher didn’t have the rights to adapt these characters. Now, with Kamala and the mutants in possession of the House of Ideas, there is no reason to continue the boycott. It’s better to join forces.

It is also worth noting another important detail about this revelation. Ms. Marvel wraps up its season a week before Marvel Studios returns to San Diego Comic-Cona convention where the studio traditionally makes bombastic announcements about its future — in 2019, for example, Kevin Feige revealed the return of Natalie Portman like Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings and also the introduction of Mahershala Ali like Blade. I mean, the studio president has at his disposal the perfect setting to make the presentation that everyone has been waiting for in the MCU since 2019. Will the mutants finally come?

the first season of Ms. Marvel is available on Disney+.