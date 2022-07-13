Find out how much Christina Rocha invested to reshape her face

Adept at aesthetic procedures and other methods to preserve beauty, Christina Rocha has also surrendered to facial harmonisation. The presenter of Casos de Família, however, will return to work immediately after carrying out the procedure. This Thursday (7/13) she will parade her new look through the corridors of SBT. According to an investigation carried out by the LeoDias column, the artist paid around R$ 25 thousand reais to reshape some details on her face.

Christina Rocha made malar filling, whose main objective is to return the lost volume of the region and correct the middle third of the face, filling in the chin, lip, rhinomodeling and botulinum toxin. All procedures were performed at the JK Estética Avançada clinic, among the most renowned in the country.

At 65 years old, the presenter also owns a body to make any young girl envy. And to maintain her curvatures, anyone who thinks she invests in plastic surgery is wrong. Christina actually loves horseback riding, a practice that guarantees energy, strength and muscle expenditure.

Quite often, the presenter of the SBT afternoons shares her moments of leisure in the countryside, in the pool, on the beach, always lavishing sensuality in her bikini clicks. For few!

