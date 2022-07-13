Find out if you can have up to R$3,000 to receive

If you allowed PIS (Social Integration Program) withdrawals for the years 2020 and 2021 to accumulate, know that it is possible to receive them. PIS/Pasep Fund shares are also available for withdrawal. All these withdrawals can total up to R$3,000.

There are about 10 million people entitled to PIS/Pasep Fund quotas, 470 thousand people entitled to the 2020 base year salary allowance and 320 thousand entitled to the 2019 base year allowance.

PIS, which gives rise to the PIS-Pasep Fund, consists of collecting the contribution that companies make monthly.

The PIS/Pasep Fund quotas originate from the period 1971 and 1988, in which companies and public bodies deposited money in PIS/Pasep on behalf of their employees, thus, each of them owned a quota.

But the withdrawal could only be made in the event of retirement, serious illness or upon completing 70 years.

PIS/Pasep withdrawals

Marcelo Rabelo Henrique, professor of the accounting sciences course at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), clarifies that, in relation to the years 2019 and 2020 of the PIS/Pasep that was not withdrawn, it is necessary that the worker has the contract signed by at least 30 days each year, receive an average of up to two salaries per month and be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for five years.

The PIS for 2020 can reach up to R$1,212 (a current minimum wage), while that of 2019 can reach R$1,100 (the minimum wage in force at the time). The total to be received from the quota fund will depend on the amount owned by the worker at the time.

PIS/Pasep Fund Quotas

The PIS/Pasep Fund quotas can be withdrawn by people who worked with a formal contract in the private sector, or as public servants between 1971 and October 4, 1988. If the person has already died, the heirs are entitled to withdrawal.

Workers from this period who have not yet withdrawn their quotas had their values ​​migrated to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), as explained by Caixa Econômica Federal.

It is important to remember that the deadline for making the withdrawal goes until June 1, 2025. After that date, the money will be transferred to the Union and it will no longer be possible to receive it.

How to check balance or withdraw benefits

For details on how to proceed to check the balance of amounts or withdraw them, there are options for:

Get in touch with the Alô Trabalhador central by phone 158

Send an email to [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside

FGTS application

Cashier App

Go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch

The PIS or Pasep source accounts can be identified from the employer’s name, which will be registered as Pasep – Public Servant Program or PIS.

If you can withdraw the benefit, the procedure is done with the citizen card and the password at the ATMs. Caixa account holders can now transfer the amount directly to the account.