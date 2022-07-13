find out what is this feature that can save relationships

There are many challenges that the couples face to maintain passion and interest in each other. However, unfortunately not everyone can think of efficient solutions to work with the problem of removal, a result of the weather. However, a study by Nicholas Evans and other authors suggests a simple and practical solution: using the romantic nostalgia. This term refers to the constant memory of the good times that the couple lived.

Understand how Romantic Nostalgia works

Originally, the word “Nostalgia” refers to the melancholy that someone feels due to being away from their homeland. Therefore, it is a feeling of nostalgia, of sadness for the distance from the place you love. However, in modernity, this word has gained a meaning similar to that of saudade, which can apply not only to places, but also to moments and people.

Therefore, a Romantic Nostalgia would be precisely a very strong feeling of lack of moments lived with the partner in the relationship. Generally, the study points out, these moments tend to be the beginnings of the relationship, such as the first love encounters and discoveries. As we know, time and coexistence can make people “lose the charm” about their partners, and this can be very harmful to life together. Within this situation, Romantic Nostalgia can be an efficient remedy.

Using Romantic Nostalgia to Fight the Cold

According to the researchers, couples who reminisce about the happy times they lived tend to be happier and cope better with the challenges of the relationship. That’s because they avoid falling into the mental trap that tends to make us remember only the bad and traumatic moments.

In fact, this is a common tendency in many couples, where one of the parties only remembers what the other did and what hurt him. On the contrary, remembering the qualities of the other that led you to fall in love will be enough to combat negative thoughts. As a result, many couples manage to find love, even in the most arid moments of their relationship.