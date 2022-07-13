Fire affects PT headquarters in Goiânia; police will investigate (video)

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Fire affects PT headquarters in Goiânia; police will investigate (video) 0 Views

“We still don’t know the cause of the fire, but the occurrence has already been registered. We repudiate any form of political violence, intimidation”, said the president of PT-GO.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

After approval in the 1st round of the PEC Kamikaze, Lira suspends the session

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira Photo: Paulo Sergio/Agência Câmara/Estadão THE Chamber …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved