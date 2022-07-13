Fire affects PT headquarters in Goiânia; police will investigate (video)

“We still don’t know the cause of the fire, but the occurrence has already been registered. We repudiate any form of political violence, intimidation”, said the president of PT-GO.

247 – The PT headquarters in Goiânia, capital of Goiás, was hit by fire this Tuesday (12). The Civil Police began investigations. In testimony, a political adviser stated that the flames were, on average, one meter high, burning wires and the wall. He made a police report around 3:00 pm and stated that the flames started just before 2:20 pm, when he was returning to the directory.

According to the G1 portal, the advisor could not say how the fire started and that “technical expertise will be called to appear at the scene”.

“I just arrived at the PT Goiânia Municipal Directory and a fire set on material next to the power box was destroying the wall and going up through the electrical network, causing a short circuit. The fire was put out and we are now going to register the incident report”, posted on Twitter Fábio Junior, PT’s pre-candidate for mayor of the capital, along with a video of the fire (see below).

The president of the party in Goiás, Kátia Maria, reported that there were no security cameras in the property, but that, in the case of arson, the party repudiates the attitude.

“We still don’t know the cause of the fire, but the occurrence has already been registered. […] We repudiate any and all forms of political violence, intimidation. This will not reduce our workforce and our organization so that, in a democratic, peaceful way and in the field of ideas, we can debate the course of Goiás and the course of Brazil”, he said.

political crime

The Workers’ Party was the target of an attack last Sunday (10), when the municipal guard and treasurer of the Workers’ Party in Foz do Iguaçu (PT-PR), Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, was shot dead by Bolsonarist Jorge da Silva. Rocha Guaranho, Federal Criminal Police officer.

The party said that it is in favor of federalizing investigations into the homicide in the municipality of Paraná, but, according to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Justice of Paraná will be responsible for the investigations.

⚠️ I just arrived at the PT Goiânia Municipal Directory and a fire set in material next to the power box was destroying the wall and climbing through the electrical grid, causing a short circuit. The fire was put out and we are now going to file the incident report. pic.twitter.com/4pDCTsPOFq — Fábio Júnior (@FabioJuniorPT) July 12, 2022

