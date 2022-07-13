Fire in downtown SP has lasted 55 hours; 9 buildings can collapse















With imminent risk of collapse, the ten-story building, in the region of 25 de Março, in São Paulo, which caught fire on Sunday night remains with fire outbreaks and reaches the 3rd day with flames this Wednesday, 13. flames keep going back and forth. The Fire Department interrupted work on Tuesday, 12, but resumed fighting the fire hours later. Important access roads and one of the entrances to the São Bento Station on Line 1-Blue of the Metro, in the central region of the city, were closed.









Fire hits commercial building in central SP:

According to information from hour 1gives Rede Globo, the risk of collapse is “imminent”. According to the report, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), mayor of São Paulo, will ask for the demolition of the building. However, court approval is required. The objective is to enforce the municipality’s building code to obtain the demolition of the building, which is owned by the private sector and has all the documentation in order.

During the morning of this Wednesday, 13, about 27 firefighters and 12 vehicles work in the external area of ​​the building located on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin, where the fire started, to try to control the fire that reaches the upper floors. The operation already exceeds 55 hours. In addition to the building, nine other properties were closed due to the risk of collapse.







A man takes a photo of a large fire in a commercial building in the central region of São Paulo Photo: ISAAC FONTANA/CJPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Two collapsed buildings are located on Rua 25 de Março, three are located on Rua Cavalheiro Basílio Jafet and another two on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin. All these areas are off limits. Firefighters urge people to avoid the region and urged traders to close their doors.

