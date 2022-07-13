Flamengo confirms the sale of Willian Arão to Fenerbahce

Willian Arão’s long stint at Flamengo is officially over. In a statement on social media this afternoon, the club confirmed the agreement with Fenerbahce, from Turkey, for the sale of the midfielder.

“Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that it has an initial agreement with Fenerbahce involving Willian Arão. The athlete will travel to Turkey for medical examinations”, wrote the Rubro-Negro.

After resolving the last pending issues in the negotiation with the Turkish club, Arão signed the termination of his contract with Flamengo this morning. Now, the player is expected in Istanbul to undergo a medical and sign for two years with Fenerbahce, with the possibility of extension for a third season.

The midfielder was a request from coach Jorge Jesus, with whom he had the best moment of his career between 2019 and 2020. Flamengo agreed to sell shirt 5 for 3 million euros (about R$ 16 million).

In Flamengo since January 2016, Willian Arão leaves the club with 377 games, 35 goals and ten titles won: Libertadores (2019), Campeonato Brasileiro (2019 and 2020), Supercopa do Brasil (2020 and 2021), Recopa Sudamericana ( 2020) and Campeonato Carioca (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021).