Florianópolis receives recruitment of flight attendants for Emirates Airlines; see salaries and date

Emirate Airlines will hold an event next Monday (18th) to recruit new flight attendants in Florianópolis. It takes place at 9 am at the Mercure Hotel, in the Itacorubi neighborhood. Registration can be done on the airline’s website. The event is open, but registration is required.

Among the company’s requirements for new commissioners are: be fluent in English, both speaking and writing; be at least 1.60m tall and meet the visa requirements needed to work in the UAE.

Applicants are also required, but not required, to have at least one year of experience in jobs involving hospitality or customer service, in addition to a high school education. Applicants are also not allowed to have visible tattoos while wearing the Emirate Airlines uniform.

The airline’s website reports that the average starting salary is AED 9770 (about R$14,300). The amount consists of the sum of the monthly base salary plus flight hours.

Candidates must fulfill the dress code required by the company at the recruitment event in Florianópolis, details that can be checked on the company’s website. Whoever is recruited will undergo training that will last about seven weeks.

You must also bring a copy of the curriculum vitae and a photograph. The contract is for three years, which can be renewed. Before that, there is a probationary period of six months.

Recruitment events will also be held in São Paulo and Curitiba, on July 16 and 20, respectively.