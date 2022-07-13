Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi breaks the silence, opens the game and talks about disagreement with his brother: “There were always these little fights”

The life of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi has been followed all over Brazil since the last edition of the reality show and even more so after a tragic accident that killed him shortly after leaving the program. Thus, it is common knowledge that the young man does not have a good relationship with his mother and also with his brother, who was with him during his hospital stay.

Now, the ex-brother decided to open his heart and reveal the reasons. Is that recently, Rodrigo and Diogo Mussi starred in a confusion that left the fans were apprehensive. The two exchanged barbs publicly. According to a publication on the Contigo magazine website, during CARAS Winter, an event held by Editora Perfil, he clarified the disagreement and said he did not see the seriousness of the situation, since the two always had their differences.

“It’s a brother thing, we always had these little fights. He was fundamental for me in the accident, it was very nice, it’s just that he has the things we have, brother thing, but I don’t feel it’s something serious”, explained the ex-BBB member, adding that he is calm and that he is now thinking about his life and future projects.

“What I’ve been planning the most is getting back into my routine to be happy. Getting back to that usual active life, with a lot of work, and especially keeping happiness”, he concluded. It all started when Diogo told his followers that he was blocked by his brother and revealed that the relationship between the two is not very good: “But that’s it, blocked there, blocked here and life goes on. I won’t answer anything about Rodrigo anymore. understand!” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.