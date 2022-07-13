Former businessman tried to entice Glova de Pedreiro to avoid scandal

The first speculations around the crisis in the professional relationship of Iran Ferreira, Luva de Pedreiro, with his former manager, Allan Jesus, began after a live made by the influencer on June 19. Falcão, new responsible for the young man’s career, made public an exchange of messages between Allan and Luva after this live, in which the former businessman tries to entice the young man to avoid rumors and public exposure.

In the broadcast, Luva was irritated by the charges he had been suffering and announced a pause in the recording of the videos. After that, Allan Jesus sought him out with directions to go back on his statements and, to lighten the mood, mention a trip they would take together.

Unilever tried to hire Glova de Pedreiro for a campaign with Cristiano Ronaldo. But, as he would have done with Nike, Allan Jesus also said no to the invitation, and missed one of the greatest opportunities that Luva de Pedreiro could have in his life. Recently, new episodes have drawn attention to the seriousness of the case. According to new information, Allan de Jesus would not be passing on the money from work carried out by Iran. They also pointed out that Iran "has practically nothing" of balance

“Say that you were upset about some personal things, normal everyday things, but that’s over. Then you talk about the trip, that now at the beginning of July we are going to travel. ‘My manager and I are going to a country there’”, guides Allan Jesus through Whatsapp.

“The internet needs to see that our work is doing well. They just can’t close professional doors for us, understand? TV shows…”, adds the ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro in the exchange of messages.

