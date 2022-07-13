Former Corinthians goalkeeper announced as a Cyprus club reinforcement

Goalkeeper Guilherme Vicentini has been announced as a new signing for Akritas Chlorakas FC, from Cyprus. The player, raised at the base of Corinthians, left Timão after nine years to follow European football.

O My Helm reported the player’s deal with the Cyprus club at the end of June. The athlete was immediately released by Timão – he had a bond with the Parque São Jorge team until the end of 2022 and would be free to sign a pre-contract from this month of July.

Akritas Chlorakas highlighted, in its announcement, that the 22-year-old goalkeeper has Italian citizenship and was trained at the alvinegra base, “one of the biggest in Brazil” – see post below.

Promoted to the professional squad of Corinthians in 2021, Guilherme Vicentini did not have an easy life to receive an opportunity in Vítor Pereira’s team. The player found heavy competition for the title in the goal alongside Cássio, Ivan, Matheus Donelli, Carlos Miguel and Alan Gobetti. Thus, he did not make his debut in the first team.

In early July, Guilherme said goodbye to Corinthians and the fans. The player was grateful for the opportunity to be part of the club and highlighted that Fiel is largely responsible for making Corinthians giant.

Guilherme is not the only player known by Fiel to reinforce the Cyprus team. The European team announced the hiring of 19-year-old forward Rodrigo Varanda. The athlete was loaned by Timão until June 2023.

Check out the ad of Akritas Chlorakas

Reproduction / Instagram

