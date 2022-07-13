Former member of the Trump and Bush administrations, Bolton says he helped plan coups in other countries (video)

“As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work,” said John Bolton edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former US National Security Advisor during part of the Donald Trump administration and the country’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) under George W. Bush, John Boltou admitted on Tuesday (12) that he helped plan coups state in other countries.

In an interview with CNN, Bolton spoke about the congressional commission investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and said that Trump would not have the competence to carry out “a carefully planned coup d’état”. “As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work”, said the counselor.

The journalist asked which scams Bolton was referring to. “I won’t go into the specifics,” he replied.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Asked about Venezuela, the adviser replied: “It was not successful. Not that we had much to do with it, but I saw the work it took for the opposition to try to oust an illegally elected president and fail,” he said. .

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The man interviewed is John Bolton, a former ambassador to the UN and a dozen other positions in the most recent administrations of the Republicans in the US. See how he admits to having participated in coups naturally. 📝@luizhsrodrigues pic.twitter.com/2chH6Ce4XH CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Cleber Lourenço (@ocolunista_) July 13, 2022

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING