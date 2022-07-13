Former member of the Trump and Bush administrations, Bolton says he helped plan coups in other countries (video)

“As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work,” said John Bolton edit
247 – Former US National Security Advisor during part of the Donald Trump administration and the country’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) under George W. Bush, John Boltou admitted on Tuesday (12) that he helped plan coups state in other countries.
In an interview with CNN, Bolton spoke about the congressional commission investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and said that Trump would not have the competence to carry out “a carefully planned coup d’état”. “As someone who has helped plan coups, not here, but, you know, elsewhere, [sei que] this is something that takes a lot of work”, said the counselor.
The journalist asked which scams Bolton was referring to. “I won’t go into the specifics,” he replied.
Asked about Venezuela, the adviser replied: “It was not successful. Not that we had much to do with it, but I saw the work it took for the opposition to try to oust an illegally elected president and fail,” he said. .
