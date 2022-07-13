Former Rooster, Nathan mocks Cruzeiro: ‘I’ve never lost to them’; actually lost

Former Atlético, Nathan scored for Fluminense against Cruzeiro

On loan from Atltico, midfielder Nathan scored Fluminense’s third goal in a 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro, this Tuesday (12), in Mineiro, in the return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On leaving the field, the player provoked the celestial team, but with false information.

“Here I never lost to them, no”, he shouted, in a moment recorded – and published – by

Nathan made a clear reference to the time when he defended Atlético and had Cruzeiro as his arch-rivals. The midfielder stayed at the alvinegro club between 2018 and 2021.

In the period, he played the main classic of Minas Gerais three times. There were two victories and… one defeat.

In 2019, he came off the bench to debut in the classic with a goal and help Atlético win 2-0, in a match played at Independência.

The following year, he was a starter in Atletico’s 2-1 triumph for the Campeonato Mineiro, in Mineiro.

In 2021, the defeat: 1 to 0 for Cruzeiro at Gigante da Pampulha. At the time, Nathan was a reserve and came off the bench to replace the right-back Guga during the match.

