Former US security adviser says he planned coups in other countries

× Photo: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation

In an interview with CNN this Tuesday (12), John Bolton (pictured), US national security adviser for part of the Donald Trump administration and UN ambassador under George W. Bush, said he has already planned coups d’état in other nations..

Bolton was being interviewed by news anchor Jake Tapper about the work of the House committee investigating the attack by Trump supporters on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2021.

The former adviser suggested that the former president would not be competent enough to carry out a coup d’état and added: “As someone who has helped plan coups — not here, but, you know, elsewhere — this is something that takes a lot of work.”

Pressed by the anchor to say which blows he was referring to, Bolton replied that he would not enter the “specificities”. Tapper then questioned him about Venezuela, and the former adviser stated: “It was not successful. Not that we had much to do with it, but I saw the work it took for the opposition to try to oust an illegally elected president. [Nicolás Maduro] and fail”.

“Looks like there are other things you’re not telling me”said the CNN journalist. “For sure there is”replied Bolton.