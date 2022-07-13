four victims were confirmed with the disease in DF

posted on 07/12/2022 19:29



(credit: Ana Rayssa/Esp. CB/DA Press)

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) received confirmation from the Ministry of Health of three positive diagnoses for Monkeypox, monkeypox. The information was released on Tuesday afternoon (12/7). So far, the country’s capital has four victims infected with monkeypox.

According to the responsible folder, all victims are male, between 20 and 39 years old and are in home isolation so far. Disease control is carried out by the SES-DF epidemiological surveillance team.

In addition, the four victims are doing well and continue to receive support from the Department of Health. Even with the confirmation of four cases for Monkeypox, there are no records of community transmission in the DF, and three suspected cases are under investigation.





first case

The Health Department notified the first suspected case of the disease in the Federal District on June 21. The patient is in the age group of 20 to 29 years. In a note, the SES reported that the DF is prepared to deal with the situation.

“As soon as the first cases were registered in Brazil, the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the DF issued an epidemiological alert to primary care units and hospitals in the public and private networks,” he said.

To Mail, infectious disease specialist Joana D’arc Gonçalves explained that, after the disease is suspected, the material is collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen). “Usually it’s a test that comes out in a few hours,” she says.

The specialist emphasizes that the investigation and possible confirmation of the case is important for taking other measures, such as the search for people who had recent contact with the infected.