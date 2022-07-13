Fraud via secret budget advances another 300 million

O The Federal Public Ministry of Maranhão ordered an investigation to be opened this Monday into the irregularities presented in the report. unlimited spreepublished in the July issue of piauí. The report shows that the secret budget, instrument created by the government of Jair Bolsonaro to buy parliamentary support in Congress, is funding a fraud festival in the Unified Health System (SUS) – and continues at full steam. Since the beginning of July, the scheme has so far released a new jackpot of 300 million reais. This means that, at this moment, the municipalities benefiting from the deviations have their boxes full – and without any type of supervision. Even better: relying on the anonymity provided by the secret budget.

According to the scheme revealed by the piauí, city halls inform SUS that they had an exorbitant growth in consultations and exams from one year to the next, and parliamentarians in Brasília send the corresponding amount. As a result, there are cities that started to receive more than 27,000% of what was sent to them by the SUS. The Federal Police is already investigating the suspicion that the authors of amendments – who are going from strength to strength – receive bribes to send the money.

As the frauds, as far as is known, are concentrated in municipalities in Maranhão, prosecutor Juraci Guimarães Junior, from the local MPF, ordered the opening of investigations in the seventeen cities mentioned in the report by the piauí. The 300 million released in the last three weeks were all destined for municipalities in Maranhão. Adding this amount, the total amount of health funds sent to Maranhão through the secret budget since 2020 has already reached 1.2 billion reais. “No more, no more. It’s time to put an end to this once and for all”, appealed Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), speaking at the tribune this Monday and mentioning fraud in the SUS. Guimarães called for an end to the secret budget. “It is time for the Senate to respect itself, for Congress to respect itself, we are going to put a definitive stop to these amendments. This is a scandal.”

But there has already been progress: the rapporteur of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), Marcos do Val, withdrew the proposal that made the payment of amendments mandatory. The idea arose in the face of Lula’s leadership in the polls. Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the president of the Chamber who controls with an iron fist 11 billion reais from the secret budget, wanted the payment of amendments to be mandatory to guarantee the functioning of the secret budget even in the event of a victory for the PT in October. Faced with the negative reaction of the opposition, the maneuver foundered on Tuesday, the 12th.

Until this Tuesday, July 12, four representations of parliamentarians were presented to the Federal Audit Court (TCU) for the case to be investigated. In one of them, three parliamentarians – Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) and Representatives Felipe Rigoni (União-ES) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) – list as evidence of crime not only the fictitious numbers presented by city halls, but also also the fact that some municipalities delivered different data to the SUS and to the Court of Auditors of Maranhão, in evidence that the information is not regular.

In another representation, nine senators and four deputies also ask that the TCU open a “financial and operational audit” in the transfer of secret budget amendments and warn that the scheme “may not be restricted to the state of Maranhão”. In the representation, they state that “the resources may be being applied in dissonance with health guidelines and with an effective commitment to overcoming regional inequalities, which is also the main objective of the Federative Republic of Brazil and must permeate all public policies of the state”. and government”.

Psol asked the Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday to immediately suspend the secret budget. Senators Alessandro Vieira and Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) also intend to petition the STF for the same purpose. The case is in the hands of Minister Rosa Weber, which suspended the secret budget in November last year, but the following month, in response to calls that the measure could harm essential areas – such as health itself –, it released the amendments again. But Weber presented a recommendation: that deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of Congress, end the secrecy on the authors of budget amendments by publicizing the names . To this day, however, the secrecy remains untouched.

Deputy Bira do Pindaré (PSB-MA), who asked for an investigation to be opened by the Attorney General’s Office, wants an urgent approach. “The biggest indignation is knowing that a lot of people cannot access a consultation, a basic service, while this flood of money is circulating. That causes deep indignation.” Deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA), in addition to signing the representation of thirteen parliamentarians to the TCU, also asked for investigations by the Public Ministry and the Corregedoria-Geral da União (CGU). When informed that, in these three weeks, another 300 million reais were approved for Maranhão, Solla understood that the situation is urgent. “I hope that, with such substantive data, the supervisory bodies will urgently carry out audits.” The Psol bench is asking the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to appear at the Chamber’s Inspection and Control Commission to provide clarification.

Lucas Rocha Furtado, the deputy attorney general for accounts with the TCU, also requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the falsification of data and the suspicion that the funds from the secret budget circulate on the basis of payment of bribes – a practice known as “return ”. Furtado also wants the TCU to verify what measures the Ministry of Health has been adopting to combat fraud in data reported to the SUS. THE piauíthe ministry’s press office sent a note on July 1 saying that it had detected problems “in some municipalities” and promising to open an audit “in the next few days”.

This Tuesday, the piauí asked the Ministry of Health if any audits had been opened and also asked for additional information regarding the problems found in “some municipalities”. Finally, the magazine requested an assessment from Minister Marcelo Queiroga on suspected fraud in the SUS. The reply, sent to the magazine by e-mail, reads as follows: “The Ministry of Health informs that the process for auditing the case has already been established and is being processed in secrecy”. It is still suitable for an investigation involving a secret budget.