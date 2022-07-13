French agency confirms link between cancer and foods with nitrites – 07/12/2022

In France, sausages, which are part of the population’s eating habits, being consumed by 94% of French people on a regular basis, are in the crosshairs of the country’s health authorities. The National Health Security Agency (Anses) published this Tuesday (12) a report warning of the dangers of adding nitrite and nitrate in food, and relating their consumption to the risk of colorectal cancer.

The greater the exposure to these compounds, the greater the risk of cancer in the population, informed the study, which also raised the hypothesis that other types of the disease are also associated with these substances.

According to the institution, society is constantly exposed to nitrates, which are even present in water and vegetables, and naturally make up the soil and accumulate in plants. However, the big problem is its use as a food additive, which happens especially in sausages and processed meats. In this way, Anses recommends that the consumption of these products does not exceed 150 grams per week.

According to Anses, the vast majority of French people do not exceed the recommendations of daily doses of these products, admitted by the European Food Health Authority (EFSA). Even so, the lower the consumption of nitrites and nitrates, the better for the well-being of the population. In a country where a person consumes 30 kilos of the so-called “charcuterie” a year, the Anses recommendation comes as a warning for an immediate change in eating habits.



Recommendations also for the food market

Adding nitrates and nitrites to sausages is primarily intended to limit the growth of disease-causing bacteria such as salmonella and listeria. Still, according to the agency, a reduction in the use of these substances can be foreseen, with additional measures to control the risk of contamination by other means. These actions must be adapted to each product category.

For cooked ham, for example, Anses recommends that the reduction of nitrites be accompanied by the reduction of the shelf life. As for raw ham, the salt level and temperature must be controlled during the product production stages.